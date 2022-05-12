ORIHUELA COSTA’S eleven beaches have kept their Blue Flag status for the fifth consecutive year.

The stretch of coast includes beaches that are popular with expats all year round, including Punta Prima, Campoamor and Mil Palmeras.

Local Councillor for Beaches, Antonio Sánchez, proudly made the announcement yesterday, May 11.

The Blue Flag is the most common award that recognizes beaches meeting the highest requirements of quality of bathing waters and sand.

It also highlights quality public information systems and a good rescue and lifeguard service.

The 11 beaches reconfirm the title of Orihuela as the second city in Spain with the most blue flags (along with Vigo) and the first of the Valencian Community.

READ ALL ABOUT IT: Orihuela Costa, best beaches in Valencian Community

Sánchez said, “With the work, perseverance and involvement of the different teams in the council, we return to fully renew these badges that bring so much value to our beaches.”

Orihuela maintains this distinction on all its beaches, which are Punta Prima, Cala Forest, La Caleta, Cala Capitan, Aquamarine, Campoamor, Barranco Rubio, Cala Estaca, Cala Mosca, Cala Cerrada and Mil Palmeras.

Sánchez also congratulated the Campoamor Marina, which has renewed its quality recognition, too.

READ MORE: MAPPED: Spain breaks record with most blue flag beaches in the world