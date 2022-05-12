NURSES and other medics are being thanked for their hard work during the pandemic today, to coincide with International Nurses Day.

Thousands of professionals worked long hours in potentially lethal conditions to nurse the sick and prevent Covid-19 from decimating the country.

Specsavers Ópticas are launching a discount scheme for nurses living, working or even holidaying close to their nine stores in Spain.

Lisa James from Specsavers Ópticas in Guardamar explains, “We all know how hard nurses have had to work during the pandemic and that their workload remains high and so on International Nurses Day we want to say thank you by offering them and their immediate family a 30% discount on prescription glasses or sunglasses from our 89€ range or above, including lenses and extra options, until August 31st 2023.”

She continued, “This is our way of acknowledging the important work they do and we’ve been reaching out to national and local associations close to our stores to get this message out to their membership base.

“Comprehensive eye tests which check both the health of the eye and the vision are also free at Specsavers Ópticas. As we know that nursing often involves very detailed work, we hope that we can help them to correct their vision to make this comfortable and can make sure their eyes are healthy too!”

The scheme has the support of the General Council of Nursing in Spain, which supports all initiatives of institutions that help and recognise the work carried out by nurses throughout the country.

The optical group has also signed an agreement with the Malaga Nursing Union (SATSE) to offer its members this discount within the province of Malaga.

SATSE representative Juan Antonio Muñoz Álvarez said: “The Malaga Nursing Union is very pleased to have signed this collaboration agreement with Specsavers Ópticas, which will benefit all members of our union in the province, as well as their families.”

Continuing: “We are grateful that Specsavers Ópticas has recognised the importance of our union and invited us to participate in this offer.”

All nine Specsavers Ópticas stores in Spain are offering this discount.

Branches are on the Costa Blanca (Calpe, Jávea, Torrevieja, Benidorm, Guardamar del Segura and La Zenia), on the Costa del Sol (Fuengirola and Marbella) and in Mallorca (Santa Ponça).

Find your nearest store by visiting www.specsavers.es

