THE Costa del Sol’s first luxury campsite is in the works, to be located between Mijas and Fuengirola just a few metres from the beach.

The classification of the campsite as ´luxury´ was granted by the Junta of Andalucia.

The project to revamp the old Mijas-Fuengirola campsite, has a price tag of €1.1 million for the work covering the 40,000 square metre plot.

The redevelopment is expected to take 18 months. Construction is already underway with the demolition of the old site to make way for the brand new facilities.

The new luxury campsite will offer guests three types of accommodation: bungalows, a free space to set up tents, and an area for motorhomes.

A variety of new kinds of services and facilities will also be made available to guests, including a new restaurant, swimming pool, a games room, three sports pitches, and an on site supermarket, amongst other things.

Infrastructure in the site’s surrounding areas will also be improved, to the benefit of residents nearby.

Mijas councillor for urban planning, Andrés Ruiz, said: “It has been a good decision because this type of campsite will improve our city model, focused on tourism.”

