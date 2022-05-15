A WOMAN has been arrested for threatening diners with a knife in a Burger King restaurant on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

The incident took place just before 9.30pm on Wednesday in a branch of the fast food chain in Ibiza Port on the Balearic Island.

The 24-year-old woman behaved aggressively while holding a knife, which she refused to throw on the ground as ordered by police until an officer pulled out a gun to convince her.

She reportedly entered the Burger King with her partner who was going to retrieve a phone charger from a friend inside the restaurant who had borrowed it.

When the friend refused to return the charger, the accused took out a knife and threatened him. Even once she had discarded the gun on the ground to the police man’s demand, she continued to threaten the friend, pointing her finger at him and making gestures of cutting her throat, before lying down on the floor.

Officers arrested the woman, who was reportedly known to the police as a trouble maker.

