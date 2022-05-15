A WOMAN has given birth in a pharmacy on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria after her waters broke in the street.

Anna Maria Lodoño gave birth to her daughter Danna Sophia on the morning of Monday, May 10.

She was walking along Calle Párroco González in the Escaleritas neighbourhood in the north of the city of Las Palmas when her waters broke.

Pharmacy assistant Domingo saw the scene unfolding close to his workplace and, with the help of two colleagues, brought Anna Maria inside.

Realising how imminent the birth would be, they lay a blanket down on the floor, and Danna Sophia arrived in no time.

Three fellow mothers of classmates of Anna Maria’s other children were also present in the pharmacy helping.

The team covered the windows with large sun cream advertising posters to give the mother some privacy from the busy street.

Local police officers were also alerted to the situation and tried to speed up the arrival of emergency services. Despite this, by the time the medics arrived, so too had Danna Sophia.

