A money launderer wanted by Swedish authorities has been arrested on the Costa Blanca.

The 31 year-old was detained by the Policia Nacional in Torrevieja.

He’s been accused of laundering over €222,000 in March 2020 via an account belonging to an Italian company.

A series of bank transfers involving four collaborators took place.

All of the money came from criminal activity with his efforts aimed at keeping the true source of the cash away from Swedish investigators.

Police heard the fugitive might be hiding out in Alicante Province and tracked him down to Torrevieja.

The Policia Nacional said the launderer has no criminal history in Spain.

He was taken to the National Court in Madrid who handle extradition proceedings.

