SPAIN is forecast to see yet another scorcher this weekend with record highs expected.

Temperatures are expected to rise to historic highs in areas of the Guadalquivir Valley and Extremadura, with some areas expected to see a 44ºC scorcher on Saturday.

Sweltering weather is also forecast for today, Tuesday May 17, with temperatures between 5ºC and 10ºC above average for this time of year.

In the Pyrenees, the Ebro valley, northeastern depressions and in the eastern interior, temperatures could be up to 15ºC higher than usual.

Highs of 38ºC are expected in Cordoba, 37ºC Zaragoza and 35ºC in Bilbao.

Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week with Thursday seeing mercury readings that may surpass 40ºC for the first time this year in parts of the Guadalquivir valley.

Minimum temperatures are on the rise too, specifically in areas of Andalucia, Extremadura and the Ebro Valley.

An early season heat wave is expected to set in by the end of the week that will see the mercury soar above 40ºC in the Guadalquivir, Tagus and Guadiana valleys. As for night-time temperatures, they are not expected to drop below 22-24 ºC in some areas of Andalucia.

The heat spell is caused by a southern wind that is pushing temperatures up by 10 degrees and more.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Saturday, reaching a whopping 40-44ºC in the Guadalquivir valley and in Extremadura; many inland areas could also reach 36-40ºC.

On Sunday, temperatures may start to drop again inland and in the west, but night-time temperatures will remain very high, above 20ºC in most areas of southern and eastern Spain.

According to Meteorology experts in Spain, a spell of hot weather is considered a heat wave if there are at least three straight days of unusually warm weather that falls within the top 5% of existing temperature records and affects at least 10% of weather stations.

