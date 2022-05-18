THE Museo Picasso Malaga (MPM) now has an online shop where you can purchase many of the products currently available in the physical shop of the Malaga art gallery.

Books, prints, mugs, notebooks, fans, T-shirts and scarves are some of the emblematic objects that have been put on sale for people looking for a different type of gift and for those who admire the work of the Malaga artist.

According to the MPM, both the physical and online shops are ‘relevant spaces in the operation of a cultural institution,’ as they ‘enhance’ and ‘improve’ the image of the museum’s brand, offering items, that, after a meaningful experience in the gallery visitors can buy based on something they’ve seen and can then take home with them, materialising the memory of the visit.

For all those who admire the work of Pablo Picasso, this new MPM online shop offers the digital user a select catalogue of 40 official products that can be purchased, from prices ranging from €10 to €70.

