IT was a full 12 hours before the world’s media caught up with our exclusive that police had found traces of missing toddler Madeleine McCann in Portugal.

Revealed by an Olive Press source, we ran it having checked first with the German prosecutor leading an investigation against prime suspect Christian Brueckner.

Not only the Mail, Sun and Mirror followed it up but over the next two days, international outfits including El Pais, the Telegraph and the New Zealand Herald took up the story.

But more was to follow when our story, last issue, about Brueckner being probed over five sex attacks, including one on a beach just 19 days before Maddie vanished in 2007, ended up on the Sun’s front page this Sunday.

In a further two-page special inside, our editor Jon Clarke was joined by German investigative journalist Jutta Rabe to pen a 1,500-word piece on the state of the case.

Christian B 'had face-changing surgery' 4 months after Maddie vanished https://t.co/KYV3WsyNFB — The Sun (@TheSun_NI) May 14, 2022

As Clarke pointed out in our last issue, Brueckner is set to be charged with at least three sex crimes in the coming weeks.

The German drifter, who spent a lot of time in southern Spain and Portugal, will face the music ‘by mid-June’.

Two further cases and charges over Maddie – who was abducted while on holiday in Praia da Luz, age 3 – will come by the end of the year.

