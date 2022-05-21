THE Mallorcan villa which is to be the new setting of British reality TV sensation Love Island is getting a revamp.

Builders have been spotted working on the house, located in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar north east of Manacor.

Scaffolding has been spotted around the building to build a new outdoor kitchen area, while a lot of machinery and tractors have also been snapped on the grounds.

The news ends speculation that the famous villa could be moved to a brand new location.

Love Island has attracted significant controversy since its inception.

Photo: Flickr

The eighth series, which is set to start on June 6, sees the house filled with love seeking singletons who attempt to ‘couple up’ with the aim of being the final couple remaining.

The property is a fan favourite, with the firepit the place where each ‘recoupling’ happens and outdoor kitchenette area a frequent place of gossip.

It has become one of the most widely watched programmes by 16-35 year olds since its 2015 debut.

Nonetheless it has attracted a considerable amount of controversy, with four people linked to the show having died by suicide.

