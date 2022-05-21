THE Winchester bar and restaurant is tucked away among the pine trees on the outskirts of Moraira.

Formerly Monroes Carvery, the owners have now extended the menu to cater for everyone.

Open from 5pm Monday to Saturday they offer a Menu del Dia, which includes a large variety of starters, main courses and their delicious homemade desserts, bread & alioli, and a glass of rioja wine.

And on Sundays from 12.30pm to 8pm (later in summer) their famous carvery is always popular, offering roast beef and roast pork, served with unlimited fresh veggies, homemade Yorkshire puddings and crispy roast potatoes and parsnips.

A dream location for a publ. Photo: The Winchester bar

Enjoy your meal on their large terrace with beautiful views, in the sunny conservatory or relax in the cosy interior, which features a log fire and bar.

There are evening specials too – their very popular Pie Night, offers a choice of homemade pie and suet puddings, with a choice of unlimited veggies from the carvery or hand cut chunky chips, and Friday is Fish & Chips night. Both these specials are just €8.95 and include one of their homemade desserts.

Due to popular demand, the carvery is now offered on a Thursday evening too from 6pm for just €10.95 for two courses.

There is also a large selection of homemade burgers and a full a la carte menu with pasta, fish, chicken, BBQ ribs, and a kids’ menu is always available.

And don’t forget there’s no better way to relax than with one of their cocktails.

There is something for everyone at the Winchester, great food at great prices. Booking is recommended.