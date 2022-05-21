SPANISH chef Jose Andres has taken his NGO to provide hot food to refugees who have fled the Russian invasion.

Andres, however, needs volunteers to support the kitchens in getting the menus ready and served.

The international organisation, under World Central Kitchen (WCK), needs volunteers in Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga.

The NGO is looking for people with culinary expertise, specifically in a professional kitchen, drivers of all-terrain vehicles to help with the purchase and delivery of food, as well as anyone who is willing to serve freshly made food with a smile.

The different emergency kitchens that are being planned in these three Spanish cities will have varying capacities and roles and encourage youngesters to lend a helping hand.

To ensure health and well-being, safety precautions have been put in place because of Covid-19 and masks must be worn at all times.

For those enthusiastic would-be volunteers, go to the NGO’s website and fill in a simple form in order to sign-up to help.

