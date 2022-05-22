AN INITIATIVE between the Mijas City Council and the Red Cross will help collect school supplies for children in need in Malaga province.

The Spanish Red Cross and the town of Mijas have been working together on Spain’s Costa del Sol for several years to improve the quality of life of children in vulnerable situations and will once again launch the ‘Mojate con la solidaridad’ (Take a splash with solidarity) campaign.

This is an initiative that aims to promote the delivery of school supplies to families in situations of social vulnerability.

6,000 free admissions to AquaMijas water park will be handed out to the residents of Mijas in exchange for the donations of school supplies such as: pens, paper, markers, highlighters, erasers, pencil sharpeners, pencils, scissors and notebooks.

“School material which will go to those families who need them the most”, said the councillor for Youth, Tamara Vera.

The campaign will run from May 26 to June 30 where the distribution of tickets and the collection of material will take place on Mondays and Thursdays from 3.30 to 7.50 pm, prior appointment through the municipal website (www.mijas.es) in the ‘Appointment’ section, selecting the Youth department and then the day and time to collect the tickets, and this way ‘avoid unnecessary queues.’

A free admission to Aquamijas will be exchanged for the donation of three school supplies for the Red Cross.

“The ticket is for one person, but in low season, until May 31 and from September 1, two people will be given access into the water park per free admission”, added Vera.

READ MORE: