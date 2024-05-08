8 May, 2024 @ 11:39
8 May, 2024 @ 11:38
1 min read

Person is crushed to death by a train in Spain’s Madrid

by
Anden De Cercanias Photo by Carel Sanchez/Wikipedia/ CC
Image Wikipedia Carel Sanchez/creative commons

A PERSON was killed this morning after being hit by a train in Madrid.

The passenger was struck at the Vallecas Cercanias station, according to sources from the city’s emergency services quoted by 20minutos.

The individual was hit by the train ‘at an unauthorised crossing point’, reported operator Adif, just before the entrance to the station.

Circulation was suspended both ways between Atocha and Vallecas for over an hour.

Must visit: The 100-year-old train station in Spain that’s been turned into an award-winning hotel

Travellers took to social media to complain of long delays, claiming ‘no trains’ had arrived for more than an hour.

Renfe informed passengers through the speaker system that there had been a tragic accident at the station.

It confirmed that someone had been ‘run over at the entrance to Vallecas.’

Laurence Dollimore

