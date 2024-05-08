8 May, 2024 @ 11:39
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 May, 2024 @ 11:36
··
1 min read

Chimpanzee carries her dead baby around for months in heartbreaking scenes at a wildlife park in Spain

by
Chimpanzee carries her dead baby around for months in heartbreaking scenes at a wildlife park in Spain

A FEMALE chimpanzee at the Valencia Bioparc is still grieving over the death of her baby three months on, by carrying its body in her arms.

Natalia gave birth at the start of February but the baby died two weeks later.

Bioparc visitors have been shocked to see the mum still holding the youngster but experts say the ‘mourning phase’ has to be respected.

READ MORE:

NATALIA AND HER BABY

“This is a species where social bonds and group cohesion are critical, so all members are affected by these sad events,” Bioparc management said.

“Little by little they come to terms with reality and loss.”

Months later, Natalia still hasn’t let go of her calf and continues to hug and carry his body with her, even though she performs other tasks with the rest of the chimpanzees.

“Mortality in this species is very high and in fact, Natalia lost another baby in 2018,” said Bioparc Valencia’s technical director of animals, Loles Carbonell.

“When this calf was born, we contacted international experts, who advised us to give it natural products to help the mother give it milk and that’s what we did,” he added.

According to Bioparc, the baby showed ‘normal activity’ until the day before it died.

Staff tried to do their best to help but could do nothing to prevent what Loles Carbonell described as a ‘heartbreaking situation’.

Despite what happened, Natalia has what shown animal experts have long observed, namely that feeling grief is not exclusive to humans, and that many animals, particularly mammals, also develop it.

Besides chimpanzees it also prevalent in great apes like gorillas as well as in dolphins, orcas and elephants.


Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I saw first hand how wonderfully Catalunya celebrates St George’s Day… I wish England would take a page out of their book!’

Anden De Cercanias Photo by Carel Sanchez/Wikipedia/ CC
Next Story

Person is crushed to death by a train in Spain’s Madrid

Latest from Animals

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Anden De Cercanias Photo by Carel Sanchez/Wikipedia/ CC

Person is crushed to death by a train in Spain’s Madrid

A PERSON was killed this morning after being hit by

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I saw first hand how wonderfully Catalunya celebrates St George’s Day… I wish England would take a page out of their book!’

ALTHOUGH England and Catalunya have the same patron saint, attitudes