Urgent appeal: Irish expat in her 70s is forced to give up animal sanctuary on Spain’s Costa del Sol after cancer diagnosis – and needs help to foster 80 dogs 

AN expat-owned dog rescue ‘desperately needs’ help after the owner is diagnosed with cancer and can ‘no longer manage’ on her own.

Pat Waterhouse founded Pat’s Rescue Retreat seven years ago, dedicating her retirement to ‘caring for dogs that no one else wanted’.

Until recently, she ‘tirelessly provided a haven’ for elderly, sick and fearful canines in Alora, Malaga.

However, after being diagnosed with cancer, the Irish expat is no longer able to manage the work on her own.

Pat has dedicated her retirement to caring for abandoned and mistreated dogs.

Photo: The Olive Press

She has undergone multiple operations and has had to resort to the unsustainable solution of hiring help to keep the rescue going.

Madrid based dog trainer, volunteer and friend of Pat, Louise Feaheny, said: “The last few months have been very very difficult.

“For years, Pat has taken on dogs that no one else would. The amount of work she did single handedly is insane. Her dogs were in phenomenal conditions, better than some shelters I have been in with four people running them.”

Puppies and adults are looking for a loving home. Photo: The Olive Press.

Now, they are ‘desperately’ seeking foster homes and adoptions for the over 80 dogs currently in her care.

They can be adopted in Spain or abroad and prospective owners can come stay at the finca to see if they find their paw-fect match.

They also require funds and donations to cover the costs of hiring someone to care for the dogs, food and more.

The care at Pat’s retreat is ‘phenomenal’, giving dogs a new lease of life.

Photo: The Olive Press

“Pat always got the best for her dogs, she always got them high quality food and uses around 48 kilos a day, that’s not even including puppies or special needs dogs,” Louise told the Olive Press.

To see the furry friends available for adoption and fostering or to donate, visit Pat’s Rescue Retreat on Instagram, Facebook or check out their website.

