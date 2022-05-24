A British teenager may be paralysed for life after he jumped into the shallow end of a Magaluf beach club swimming pool on Tuesday.

The accident happened at 1.30 am at the Ocean’s Beach club on Calle Charles Sasson in the Mallorca resort.

The 19-year-old fractured his spinal cord and broke his neck after diving into water that was barely half-a-metre deep.

He also suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the ICU of Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

His family have been informed of the teen’s worrying medical prognosis and the possibility that he may never walk again.

The Guardia Civil and Calvia’s Policia Local are investigating the circumstances behind the accident.

That includes looking at pool safety protocols and whether the teenager had consumed any alcohol or drugs.

A British tourist, 34, died on May 12 after plunging from the seventh floor balcony of the Melia South Beach hotel.

On May 3, an Irish holidaymaker, 50, survived a second floor balcony fall from his apartment at near-by Santa Ponsa.

READ MORE: