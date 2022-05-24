WITH summer just around the corner it is time to plan on how to ensure your children stay busy, have fun and don’t fall behind with their education.

The summer holidays in Spain can seem endless and it is all too easy for children to get bored and even worse, fall behind in their learning.

It is crucial – especially for those of pre-secondary school age – to remain intellectually and physically stimulated and have fun while doing so!

This is why The Shackleton International School has designed a summer school programme that is about adventure, art, cooking, music, sports, drama, homework and much more.

Each week, the crafts, workshops and classes will be based around a theme, for example, Nature, Food and Space.

Shackleton Summer School is an immersion course for children from three to 12 years old. Children will improve their decision-making skills, self-expression, and self-esteem through exploration, communication and critical thinking, all conducted in English.

A premium is placed on encouraging children to use their imagination and creativity in order to get the best out of the course.

And judging by the success of the Shackleton’s first year and the enthusiasm shown by both pupils and staff it is sure to be a great experience.

The summer school will stay true to Shackleton’s founding ethos that sets it apart from other education establishments.

The Shackleton International School in Burjassot is an extension of the Superfriends English nursery that for the last decade has provided early learning for youngsters up to the age of six.

Shackleton’s CEO, Vanessa Cabrelles, said: “We live in a changing world which requires a new approach to learning and communication while maintaining humanity and high ethical standards.

“When the Superfriends nursery launched, parents asked for something to be created that maintained schooling once their children reached six, and so that’s how Shackleton was created.

“We understand that children don’t have to fear making mistakes because they learn, grow and mature from that, not only in academic work but in life in general.”

The school philosophy is about inspiring youngsters with confidence through encouraging creative thinking and talent – and this will be carried on through the summer school programmes.

“Shackleton International School, adopting the British model, favours practical and intuitive training as well as promoting teamwork and regular monitoring of a child’s progress,” Cabrelles said.

This starts with helping parents raise children with basic values like solidarity, respect, resilience and taking responsibility in addition to creative, critical and collaborative thinking.

Children are taught about the balance between ‘body’ and ‘mind’ in having a good lifestyle.

Cabrelles said: “Our students learn about healthy eating as well as the importance of exercise in addition to promoting relaxation and good mental health by reducing stress. These are core values for us and all children in our summer school programmes will benefit from them.”

The summer school will run from June 27 to July 29 from 9am to 4.30pm. Children can be enrolled for five, four, three or two weeks, with meals included.

Prices for tuition and meals start at an affordable €350 for two weeks, up to €610 for five weeks.

More details are available via the website, shackletonschool.com or via their Facebook page, Shackleton International School.

Email: info@shackletonschool.com

960 45 03 40

Calle Benieu 9, 46100 Burjassot