PLANS have been unveiled for the largest artificial beach in Europe which will be located just a half an hour drive from the capital.

Permission has been given to create a giant water park with 25,000 square metres of pools surrounded by 15,000 square metres of sandy beach just outside the town of Alovera in Guadalajara province, 50km from the centre of Madrid.

The beach will include water slides, zip lines, as well as a sailing school, watersports, beach volleyball courts and of course chiringuitos.

Spain unveils plans for largest artificial beach in Europe just 30 mins drive from Madrid. Image from Alovera Beach

The project has been drawn up by Grupo Rayet with a budget of €15.6million and if it all goes ahead as planned, it should be open in time for summer 2023.

While the local town hall is poised to approve the project which has met environmental regulations set down by regional government Castilla La Mancha, according to a report in Spanish newspaper El Español, there is much local opposition.

Ecologistas en Accion has criticised the project over what it said was ‘unsustainable water management’

One of the most frequent complaints by those who live in Madrid is its distance from the coast. However Madrid does already boast a blue flag beach located at the San Juan reservoir just a 45 minute drive to the west of the city.

READ MORE: