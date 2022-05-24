AFTER a two year hiatus due to Covid-19, Marbella will once again celebrate its traditional San Bernabe Fair and Festivals.

The town fair will take place from June 7 to 12 with a full program of concerts and tributes, as announced yesterday, Monday May 23, by Marbella’s Mayor Angeles Muñoz.

Speaking at a presentation, in the Parque de la Alameda, to announce this year’s feria, the mayor highlighted that Marbella will once again ‘experience a great week’.

The festivities will begin on June 5 with the traditional pilgrimage of the Patron Saint.

The daytime festivities will be held in its traditional locations; the Alameda Park and the Avenida del Mar. Meanwhile, the Night Fair will be located on a plot of almost 40,000 metres in the area of Arroyo Segundo.

As in previous editions, the booth for the elderly will be located in the municipal market square.

The festivities will kick-off on June 7 at 8:30 pm which will see a fireworks display take place from El Faro beach. The following day, June 8 at 1 pm, the Day Fair will be inaugurated in the arch located in the Alameda Park, which this year will be dedicated to ‘ Tanque, Toñi, and his ballet.’

The opening of the Night Fair attractions will take place at 7pm that same day.

Children’s Day will be held on June 9, with the Night Venue attractions at discount prices from 7pm.

The following day, June 10, will see a host of musical performances organised by the City Council that will start at 11pm, taking place the old municipal caseta.

At 11am on Saturday, June 11, the solemn mass will be celebrated in the Nuestra Señora de la Encarnacion Parish with the festivities finalising the following day Sunday, June 12.

The Marbella feria, through the retransmission of the proclamation in sign language, is an inclusive festival. Additionally there will be two days, Wednesday and Friday between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., of no noise for people with extreme noise sensitivity.

