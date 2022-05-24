ESTABLISHED in 2006 Select Villas has grown year on year and offers a multilingual team for an international market.

Whether you want to buy or sell a home then Select Villas is the answer for you.

With 16 years of experience in Moraira, they now have a team of eight professional, multilingual staff, between them speaking English, Spanish, French and Dutch, as well as German, Italian and Valenciano.

Covering the coastline from Denia to Altea, and inland to the Jalon Valley, they offer a wide range of new and resale properties catering for all budgets, as well as a professional and efficient service for both buyers and vendors.

Perhaps you are thinking of selling your property but have no idea where to start. This is where Select Villas can help you out.

The expert staff can advise you on listing and selling, or buying a home. They can give you the inside take on the current market, the selling procedure, documentation needed and the costs involved.

Not only that, but they offer a free valuation service, with no obligation for you to list with them.

The professional team offers a package including a 20% reduction on the standard commission rate, free floor and site plans, a free 3D video tour and a free Energy Performance Certificate (ready at notary) to vendors who list with them exclusively.

Combined with full property descriptions, up to 40 professional photographs, worldwide advertising – international buyers ready and waiting to purchase – and an extensive network of collaborating agents, this gives you the very best chance of finding your buyer.

They also give you 24-hour access to your own private vendor area, showing the property performance information so you can keep track of interest shown in your property.

The team at Select Villas of Moraira passionately believes your buying and selling experience should be an enjoyable, risk-free, and stress-free experience.

Contact them for further information on +34 616002993 (Telephone and WhatsApp) or email: enquiries@select-villas.es. Go to www.select-villas.es for more information.