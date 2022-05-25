AN EXPAT octogenarian discharged himself from Torrevieja Hospital after sitting a total of 20 hours waiting for attention.

Brain Snell, 84, had suffered a fall on his way back to his San Fulgencio home from the UK and then collapsed while with friends the following day.

He was rushed to hospital after the collapse, after making sure he had his residencia documents and his SIP card.

The initial fall from the previous day, Tuesday May 10, resulted in severe bruising of Snell’s right arm and agonising back pain.

A course of over-the-counter painkillers weren’t enough to treat the pain, so the ex-coach painter and signwriter at London Transport, was relieved to be in the hands of professional medics.

But after giving personal details and having his blood-pressure taken, he was ‘abandoned’ for 13 hours, sitting in an A&E wheelchair.

Speaking exclusively with the Olive Press, the Londoner confessed: “I was in agony, they knew that, but they did nothing – I was so let down by them.”

ABANDONED: Mr Snell with his doctor’s letter and SIP card

IMAGE: Olive Press Spain

A friend brought the widower home at midnight, and he went straight to his doctor in La Marina Urbanisation, the next day, Thursday May 12.

His own doctor shared concerns about the lack of x-ray or any other medical attention to Snell’s injuries, so typed a letter addressed for the urgent attention of staff at the hospital, insisting he was treated immediately.

Upon returning with the kind help of neighbour Doreen (78), he produced the letter and was put in a wheelchair – waiting for another SEVEN hours, despite pleading with medics to be treated.

Snell admitted: “I had my SIP card, a letter from my doctor AND I’m obviously in abject pain – why did they leave me for so long?”

Eventually, he gave up again and ordered a taxi home after two full days sitting in the reception area of Torrevieja A&E.

After a week of self-medication and help from neighbours, the pain has only just subsided.

Snell has no idea if there is any permanent injury to his back or arm, but he said he won’t be returning to Torrevieja.

“I’m confident my local GP will care for me, and I have friends and neighbours who have been absolute saviours.”

But he has gone public with his experience as a warning to others.

“Olive Press readers MUST be warned about that place – I thought the recent changes there were supposed to improve things!”

“The pain, the lack of care and the humiliation were too much for a man of my age.”

The hospital has a complicated complaints procedure which Snell agrees is designed to discourage people from raising issues.

For many months, this newspaper has reported issues regarding shocking care routines and huge waiting queues – which have already resulted in one death and an unnecessary leg amputation.

Without a complaint reference number, the hospital refused to comment.

