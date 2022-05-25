A THREE-year-old girl has died after a supermarket locker toppled over and fatally hit her on the head.

The tragic incident took place yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, May 24, in Malaga city when a supermarket locker inside a Carrefour store, located on Calle Gordon, fell on the little girl.

The young child had gone shopping with her family to the supermarket and was, at the time of the fateful accident, apparently playing with her brother at the entrance of the store where the locker was located.

For reasons that are being investigated by police, the shop furniture fell on top of the little girl.

The child was rushed to the city’s Materno Infantil Hospital with severe head trauma after being hit by the falling metal frame.

Despite the efforts made by doctors who battled to keep the badly injured girl alive, she died several hours later.

An investigation has been launched by the Policia Local who attended the scene of the incident, to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

READ MORE: