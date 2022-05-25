HOME property sales in Spain soared to their highest March level since 2007 according to official figures.

The National Statistics Institute reported 59,272 registered sales in March 2022, with two-thirds of the deals coming in Andalucia.

The latest figure shows a 25.6% year-on-year rise and a 10.5% increase on February’s total.

It’s the thirteenth consecutive monthly rise in home sales in Spain.

It’s also the fifth time that the 50,000 monthly mark has been passed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic over two years ago.

The highest number of transactions came in Andalucia, accounting for 39,846 sales, followed by the Valencian Community and Catalunya.

The main concern is the reduced supply of raw materials for new builds, which took up just 19.4% of the March 2022 sales total.

Fotocasa property portal spokesperson, Maria Matos, said: “Home sales continue to be very solid as the sector continues its recovery.”

