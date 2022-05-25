WEATHER experts have forecast that temperatures will plummet across Malaga today, Wednesday, May 25.

After enjoying days of summer-like temperatures, the mercury will drop to be more in line with the time of year.

According to Spain’s Met office, AEMET, temperatures will suffer a ‘sharp decline’ with highs that will struggle to reach 27ºC throughout the province—meaning a drop of 10ºC or more in some areas, specifically in the coastal areas.

Minimum temperatures will also drop, hovering between 12ºC and 18ºC.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 24-05-2022 hasta 30-05-2022. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/6iN00eS46T — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) May 24, 2022

The morning will start off cloudy on the Mediterranean coast with the possibility of showers, more likely in the mountains near the coast and winds will continue to be westerly, turning easterly throughout the morning, with strong intervals during the turn.

Large clearings will open up during the afternoon and today, Wednesday, will end with clear skies over most of the province.

The downward trend in temperature will continue on Thursday, with highs of around 23-27ºC throughout the province of Malaga.

The minimum temperatures will also return to more spring-like readings, ranging from 11ºC in Ronda and 12ºC in Antequera to 18ºC in Malaga city.

Friday will see temperatures rise once again, with highs of 30ºC expected in Antequera and Ronda and 27ºC in Malaga city.

