WHEN listing your property, there seems to be an endless choice of estate agents to choose from. It can be a daunting experience, so it begs the question how to make it a more enjoyable experience.

Well it all comes down to the different ways your estate agent approaches you as a vendor. And choosing Casas Ambiente in Moraira will show you a different experience, one that’ll leave you confident and smiling knowing you made the right choice.

We’re a family run business been established in Moraira since 1995. Currently run by mother and son Mirjam and Rouben Brösen, we are supported by a team of 5 and between us we have simply years of experience.

Our Dutch heritage means we have an eye for detail, an easy touch when dealing with people, of course a head for negotiations.

Our international team is able to deal in English, German, Dutch, French and Spanish fluently…the best of all worlds.

It’s the familiar touch combined with an over-riding professionalism that leads to long lasting relationships, and a wonderful after sales service.

When you list your property with Casas Ambiente, you’re left with the feeling that not only will we do our very best to sell your property, we’ll stay in touch, keep you informed with updates and offer friendly yet incisive advice. It all adds up to a different approach which you’ll be glad to have experienced.

For ourselves, we don’t rest on our laurels. Professionalism is about staying up to date. We undertake training regularly, and we are one of only a few agents who are CRS (Certified Residential Specialist) certified by the Real Estate Council and working and being affiliates of the International Association of Realtors.

If you’d like to ‘experience the difference’, pop in for a chat and find out for yourself. Our office is in the heart of Moraira on Avenida La Paz 10B (the street with the Palm Trees leading down to the castle).

The team can be contacted on 966 498 595 or info@casas-ambiente.com. We look forward to meeting you.