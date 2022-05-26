MARENOSTRUM Fuengirola to host this coming Saturday the ‘Fulanita Fest’, the first female LGTBI music festival in Spain.

The event, to vindicate the power of music made by women, will be held on May 28 from 7pm at the Fuengirola venue and will feature performances by Rigoberta Bandini, Maria Pelae, Delaporte and Rocio Saiz.

Speaking at a presentation to announce the music festival, the Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, said that the show is “an initiative of those responsible for Fulanita de Tal, a national reference for more than 20 years when talking about visibility, normalisation and leisure of the female homosexual movement.”

According to the councillor of the first thousand tickets put on sale, some six hundred were sold in Madrid alone, with many more people coming from other areas of Spain.

The ‘Fulanita Fest’ is part of the ‘Fulanita Experience’ programme, which will be held from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 at various locations on the Costa del Sol.

The Fulanita Experience’ programme will kick off with a welcome party which will take place at Florida Beach in Mijas, on the 27th of May, from 8 pm to 4 am. Other activities programmed to take place throughout the weekend include a women’s football tournament to be held on the beach of El Castillo, where there will be food trucks (with vegan and gluten free options).

Tickets are still on sale at www.marenostrumfuengirola.com.

