CAMPAIGNERS in Nerja are calling on authorities to take action to restore the town’s ancient Roman road.

The Entre Cañas association has condemned ‘the great deterioration and state of abandonment’ of La Coladilla Roman road which dates back to the first century BC.

The ancient site lies just behind the San Joaquin sugar cane factory in Nerja town centre.

Restoration work was pledged by all campaigning political parties in the last local elections, but no plans have yet been announced.

Part of the ancient Roman road.

Photo: Google Maps.

In March the council set up an advisory group to produce a report on the town’s cultural heritage.

But campaigners argue that what is needed is action rather than studies.

“We believe that neither our politicians, local people nor visitors know where this Roman ruin is, as there are no signs to it, nor is there any interest in doing so. It would not be difficult or expensive to put a signpost indicating to people passing by that they are walking on a road with more than two thousand years of history,” the group said.

The narrow road has been badly worn down by motorbikes riding across it over the years.

“It is time to intervene, our association will not stop trying,” they said.

