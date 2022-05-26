3 bedroom Villa for sale in Playa Blanca - € 385,000

Villa Playa Blanca, Lanzarote 3 beds 2 baths € 385,000

A charming three bed two bath semi-detached property located within the popular area of Costa Papagayo, only a 15 minute stroll to Dorada Beach. The one level property is light and bright, and boasts a private heated pool and private south facing terraces. There is covered parking to the front of the property, and another covered parking space further along the driveway. The entrance door leads into a spacious dining room with conservatory-style ceiling. An archway leads to a bright living room with doors to 2 sides, a double-height ceiling and feature arch windows on three sides. The… See full property details