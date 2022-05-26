SPAIN’S conservative Popular Party is set to win the biggest share of the vote in Andalucia when regional elections are held next month, according to the latest survey.

However, the PP led by Juanma Moreno are not expected to secure an absolute majority and may have to seek the support of ultra-right Vox in order to form a government.

The most recent opinion poll published ahead of the vote on June 19 predicted a 35.1% share of the vote for the PP giving them 45 of the 55 seats needed for an absolute majority.

Share of the vote according to Sigmados survey for Antena 3.

The left wing PSOE is set to secure 26.4% with the far left Podemos grouping ‘Por Andalucia’ winning just 8% of the vote, ruling out a leftwing coalition.

Vox is set to be the third largest party in the regional parliament with a 16% share of the vote.

This would mean Moreno could again form a minority government with a need to seek support from other parties to pass any legislation.

Or else it could form a right wing coalition government with Vox as a junior partner.

Centrist party Ciudadanos looks likely to continue its terminal decline with a wipe out in Andalucia losing almost all of the 18 seats it won in the last election by securing just 3.7% of the vote, according to the poll by Sigma Dos.

Asked whether the PP would consider teaming up with Vox, the campaign spokesman Elias Bendono said: “What I want is a president like Juanma Moreno with the clear mandate to form a strong government in Andalucia”.

READ ALSO: