Apartment

Playa Flamenca, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 99,945

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Playa Flamenca - € 99,945

Amazing ground floor apartment located in the heart of Playa Flamenca, within walking distance to all needed amenities, the beach, the popular Saturday market and Zenia Boulevard. Comprising of 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, living/dining area and a fully fitted separate kitchen complete with utility room. The bedrooms have built in wardrobes in both bedrooms providing lots of storage. Outside you can find a fantastic conservatory, perfect for entertaining with views to the communal swimming pool. The property comes with air con and underground parking… See full property details

