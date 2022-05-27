A SPANISH actor famous for his roles in hit television series has been arrested along with his wife in Madrid over the death of her elderly aunt.

Guardia Civil arrested Luis Lorenzo and his partner Arancha at their home in the Madrid suburb of Rivas Vaciamadrid for the suspected murder of her 85-year-old aunt, Isabel, last summer.

Lorenzo, 61, who was known for his roles in ‘La que se avecina’ and ‘El Comisario’ and his wife are both accused of poisoning her aunt, who lived with them and suffered from dementia.

It is alleged that the aunt, who lived in Asturias, northern Spain, was invited to visit them in March 2021 supposedly for a few days only but did not return home.

Another nephew, Jose, tried to get in touch but was prevented from talking to her and eventually reported her missing to police.

When officers went to the house to check on the aunt, they were prevented from entering with the actor telling them: ‘No one enters without a court order’ according to a report on Espejo Publico.

El actor Luis Lorenzo y su mujer habrían envenenado a la tía de esta por una casa y unas tierras en Asturias



?@Nacho_Abad nos cuenta los últimos datos del casohttps://t.co/BM0Mq1bkb1 — Espejo Público (@EspejoPublico) May 27, 2022

The woman died in June 2021 of what appeared to be natural causes related to her dementia and she was buried in her home town in Asturias.

However her nephew suspected foul play and demanded an autopsy which revealed she had high levels of two heavy metals in her body, which likely caused her death, suggesting she had been poisoned.

Further investigation led to the discovery that large amounts of money had been taken from her bank accounts during her stay in Madrid during which period she changed her will to leave everything to her niece Arancha.

The couple are expected in front of a magistrate at a court in Arganda del Rey on Friday.

READ MORE: