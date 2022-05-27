A British teenager is fighting for his life in a Palma hospital after surviving a fall from the fourth-floor balcony of his Mallorca hotel.

The man, 19, was said to be ‘very drunk’ after arriving back via taxi to the BQ Belvedere Hotel in San Agusti, Palma at 3.05 am on Friday.

He travelled back alone and shortly after entering his room, he went to the balcony and fell from a height of over ten metres.

He miraculously survived the fall but suffered multiple fractures including a broken leg.

Paramedics stabilised him before he was taken to Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

His condition was described as ‘serious’.

The Policia Nacional have opened an investigation and spoken to hotel staff.

They’re also looking for the taxi driver who took the injured man to the hotel as well as trying to find out his movements in the hours leading up to the accident.

A British tourist, 34, died on May 12 after plunging from the seventh floor balcony of the Melia South Beach hotel in Magaluf.

Nine days earlier, an Irish holidaymaker, 50, survived a second floor balcony fall from his apartment at Santa Ponsa.

