THE Rolling Stones arrived in true rock ‘n roll style in Madrid on Thursday, touching down in their very own branded plane ahead of the start of their European tour.

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood stepped out of their private jet emblazoned with the iconic tongue sticking out of a pair of lips logo.

The band posted a picture of their arrival in the official twitter account.

Touch down in Madrid! Thanks for the warm welcome @aena ?



Photo: darachriss pic.twitter.com/bxOVhqKbkw — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 26, 2022

The trio waved and laughed as they made their way down the staircase of the jet and onto a red carpet on the tarmac at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

? Los Rolling Stone ya están en Madrid para preparar el concierto que darán el miércoles 1 en el Wanda Metropolitano. Con esta actuación arrancan su gira Europa y su gira de despedida. Este será el único concierto que den en Madrid.



? https://t.co/VjKzBgo9IT pic.twitter.com/8OI0lMPdJX — Telediarios de TVE (@telediario_tve) May 26, 2022

‘Los Rollings’ as they are known in Spain will be playing their first gig of their tour on Wednesday June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium to an audience of 64,000.

This will be the first European tour since the death of the band’s legendary drummer Charlie Watts, who died last August at the age of 80.

The Stones’ Sixty Tour was announced in March and marks 60 years since their first concert in 1962.

READ MORE: