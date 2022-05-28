HARD hit motorists will soon have more opportunities to fill up on the cheap.

Budget petrol station company Ballenoil is planning to open eight new sites in the Malaga region, with rivals Plenoil opening four.

Ballenoil will open stations in Torremolinos, Antequera, two in Marbella, Cancelada (Estepona), Malaga city, San Pedro de Alcantara and Benahavis before the end of this year.

Plenoil is going to open 10 petrol stations in Andalucia, four of which will be based in Malaga province.

