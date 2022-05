3 bedroom Flat for sale in Rincon de la Victoria - € 259,990

Flat Rincón de la Victoria, Málaga 3 beds 1 baths € 259,990

THIS FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE IS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY. URBANIZATION "GREAT SUN" WITHOUT COSTS.!!!! IT HAS THREE BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH AMERICAN KITCHEN AND LARGE CENTRAL ISLAND, 1 BATHROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH BACK PATIO, EAST-FACING TERRACE, 350 METERS FROM THE SEA!!!! AND CLOSE TO ALL SERVICES. THE URBANIZATION HAS LARGE GREEN AREAS, FOOTBALL COURTS, TENNIS, PARKING AND COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL. BETTER VISIT IT!!! In compliance with the decree of the Junta de Andalucía 2182005 of October 11, the client is informed that the purchase and sale expenses are not included in the price… See full property details