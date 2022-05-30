THE Red Hot Chili Peppers are playing the first gig of their new tour in Sevilla.

On Saturday June 4 they will take to La Cartuja stage, the first venue of a new tour that will see them visit 32 cities.

Their second stop will be at Estadi Olimpic in Barcelona on June 7.

The group are expected to perform classic hits like ‘Under the Bridge’ and ‘Californication’’ as well as new tracks from their forthcoming album.

All Spain gigs will feature warm up shows from US rapper A$ap Rocky and funk-rocker Thundercat

The band performed at Leeds festival in 2019.

Photo: Cordon Press

Frontman Anthony Kiedes, said of the tour: “The spirit is still there but there are a lot more aches and pains along the way. The 21-year-old body could take a beating and just keep going and it can’t so much now. But we [the band] get along better, we are less self destructive and less destructive of the world around us. We will have fun everyday but we don’t have to sleep on park benches anymore!”

The band’s 2022 Global Stadium Tour sees the return of guitarist John Fruiscante who first joined the group in 1998 after the death of original lead guitarist Hillel Slovak from a heroin overdose.

After Spain the band will play gigs in the UK, France, Netherlands, Hungary, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, and Germany.

The band have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful bands of the 1990s and 2000s.

