SPAIN’S Met Office, AEMET, has activated a weather warning for coastal phenomena – strong winds and high waves – which will remain in force along the Costa del Sol until this Monday morning, May 30.

The yellow alert affects the entire Malaga province coastline and also the coast of Almeria.

Sunday saw beaches and promenades battered by force 7 winds from the west and three metre waves. A westerly flow will be maintained during the early hours of this morning.

As of noon until 6pm today, Monday May 30, the near gale winds will change to a southerly direction with gusts of up to 30 kilometres per hour expected.

The severe weather alert affects the entire Malaga province coastline as well as the coast of Almeria and six other Spanish provinces including: Teruel, in Aragon; Asturias; Burgos, Leon and Palencia, in Castilla y Leon; Lugo and Orense, in Galicia; and Castellon, in the Valencian Community.

Temperatures are forecast to fluctuate for the next few days also, with highs dropping from 31ºC yesterday to maximums of 24ºC and 26ºC in Ronda and Antequera, respectively, and 28ºC, 29ºC on the Costa del Sol, Malaga city, rising once again tomorrow, Tuesday, which will see highs between 28-32 ºC.

