THE Mayor of Gibraltar Christian Santos hosted a reception on Tuesday, May 31 for those Gibraltar athletes who will be competing in the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

From left to right: Minister for Sport Steven Linares, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Mayor of Gibraltar Christian Santos, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of Gibraltar, Harry Murphy.

Photo: HMG Gibraltar.

The mayor was presented with the Queen’s Baton by President of The Commonwealth Games Association of Gibraltar, Harry Murphy.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was also in attendance as well as the Minister for Sport Steven Linares and Deputy Mayor Carmen Gomez.

The President of the Commonwealth Games Association of Gibraltar carrying the official torch.

Photo: HMG Gibraltar.

The Queen’s Baton commenced its 294 day journey on 7th October 2021 and will go through each of the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth before arriving at the Games.

The pomp and ceremony was on full show.

Photo: HMG Gibraltar.

The mayor told the athletes: “Even though you are competing in different sports, you are collectively flying the flag of Gibraltar.”

The Commonwealth Games begin on July 28.

Guests look on at the ceremony in the Mayor’s parlour.

Photo: HMG Gibraltar.

Gibraltar has competed at sixteen Commonwealth Games, having attended every one since 1958, however no athlete from the Rock has won a Commonwealth medal to date.

