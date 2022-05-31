SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, says the country’s Finance Ministry is reviewing current crisis measures which are due to expire on June 30.

Sanchez hinted that he’s minded to continue with the assistance package.

Tax cuts on domestic power bills were introduced last autumn as electricity tariffs sky-rocketed.

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, Spain launched a 20 cents per litre fuel subsidy on April 1 and provided direct aid to sectors like agriculture and transport.

The country, with Portugal, also secured a year-long deal with the European Union, to cut electricity wholesale tariffs on power generated via gas.

Speaking in Brussels following an EU meeting on Tuesday, Pedro Sanchez said: “An evaluation is already being carried out by the government’s economic team and a decision will be made before measures end on June 30.”

“What is evident is that no economy is safe from the impact of the Ukraine war and we are noticing it through the rise in energy and raw materials,“ he added.

With a general election looming in December, it would be a surprise if most of the current economic package is not renewed- probably well into the autumn.

Sanchez commented: “The government is the same one that launched measures to protect families, companies, and the country during the pandemic, and we are going to do everything right now to do the same.”

