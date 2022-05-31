A man surprised police by grabbing 40 winks on a mattress that he placed in the middle of a Murcia region street.
The strange incident happened on Sunday night in Jumilla.
A local resident called the Policia Local with news that a man was sleeping on a mattress on Avenida Yecla close to the Pipa Bar.
A patrol went to the scene and confirmed the report.
They saw the middle-aged man sleeping peacefully on the mattress along with a pillow to make things more comfortable for him.
He was raised from his slumber by officers and told them that he was ‘having a rest’.
He required no medical assistance and appeared to be perfectly fine.
Police issued a ticket against him along with a strong warning about sleeping in the street.
The man then picked up the mattress and pillow and headed off.
