A Belgian man has been arrested for child abduction after fleeing with his two-year-old son to Spain.
The man, 50, was detained by the Policia Nacional in Alicante and had a European Arrest Warrant issued against him.
Officers on a roadside patrol got suspicious when they spotted his Belgian-plated car packed with belongings.
The child was with him and a database check revealed that he was wanted by Belgian authorities.
The man was in a dispute with his ex-wife who had principal custody of their son.
He nevertheless had some access and should have dropped the boy off at a nursery in early April.
He broke the agreement and drove to Antwerp where caught a ferry to Mallorca.
From that point, his whereabouts were unknown until he was picked up by police in Alicante.
The father faces up to five years in a Belgian prison.
His son has been cared for by social services until his mother arrives to be reunited with him.
READ MORE:
- Father arrested at Spanish airport for ‘snatching’ two-year-old daughter from Brit children’s home after he ‘lost custody’
- Father arrested in UK following international hunt after daughter Gracie-May, 2, was abducted to Spain
- Police stop suspected child kidnapper in Malaga