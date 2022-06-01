A CAT has allegedly been shot with an air weapon inside the grounds of a public school in Alhaurin de la Torre.

The incident took place yesterday, Tuesday, May 31, during school hours, between 1:30 and 2pm, fortunately no teachers or schoolchildren were injured.

According to the headmistress of the school, Adelaida Romero, the cat was found meowing in pain on the ramp of the school, with its hind legs immobile. The fact that the cat couldn’t move suggests that the shooting took place inside the school.

A complaint has already been filed with the Guardia Civil to try to clarify the facts, however as the school doesn’t have security cameras together with its isolated location outside Alhaurin de la Torre, there are no witnesses of the cruel act.

Additionally, the headmistress has revealed that this is not the first time an incident of this nature has taken place in the vicinity of the educational centre. As claimed by Romero, another cat was found shot dead near the school grounds just a few months ago.

In fact, according to ‘El Gato Garduño’ the local Cat Protection Society there have been four different cats found injured by gunshot wounds in the last year.

El Gato Garduño is in charge of the recovery of the injured feline, where it’s hoped that a full recovery may be possible.

The cat remains in a veterinary clinic of the municipality, and will be shortly transferred to a foster home, where he will remain until he has recovered.

