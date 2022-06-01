THE first ever European Canine Surfing Championships has been held in Asturias in the north of Spain.

Salinas beach in Asturias hosted the first surfing contest for Europe’s dogs on Sunday, May 29.

The dogs had the chance to participate in the canine championship, which already exists in Australia and the US.

The inaugural contest was won by Jorge Sanchez Cuervo and his dog Gala.

Primer Campeonato Europeo de Surf canino, una actividad que viene practicándose ya Australia o California (EE.UU.) y que tiene como principal objetivo fomentar la práctica deportiva conjunta entre propietarios y mascotas. pic.twitter.com/OAO8NKt0md — Julioac13 (Cuenta Nueva) (@Julioac13) May 30, 2022

Gala was one of the few dogs who surfed alone. Most competitors participated in the other category of owners and dogs surfing together.

Jorge and Gala are now considering travelling further afield to put their skills to the test against the Americans and Australians.

The organisers’ main goal is to encourage pets and owners to practice sports together.

