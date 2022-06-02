3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Corvera - € 119,900

Apartment Corvera, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 119,900

Ground floor flat in a unique location This is one of the best located resorts in the Region of Murcia, at the foot of the Sierra de Carrascoy, where you can enjoy its good climate and tranquillity. It is time to put down roots in this beautiful place with a ground floor property with three spacious bedrooms, fitted wardrobes and large windows directly to the garden. Fully equipped American style kitchen with a large bright dining room, direct views to the garden and pool, where you can enjoy the summer with family and friends. Just two minutes from Corvera town centre, where you can find all… See full property details