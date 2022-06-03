PORT Andratx is probably one of the true gems of the Med.

Located in a natural bay in the southwest of the island of Mallorca, it is surrounded on three sides by the mountains of the Tramuntana.

The promenade is located directly on the water front and is characterized by numerous restaurants and the fishing boats that go out to fish every morning and return in the afternoon with the fresh catch, which they offer for sale in the fish market right at the beginning of the promenade. It is about 30 minutes to Palma and 45 minutes by car to the airport. The next golf course “Golf de Andratx” is located in the neighboring town of Camp de Mar and can be reached in 5 minutes.

This amazing villa was completely renovated and refurbished in 2020 and equipped with the latest technology. On approx. 290 m2 of living space (464 m2 constructed) the villa offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms as well as the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, dressing room and fireplace, a spacious kitchen and a very spacious living-dining room with fireplace. In the basement there is a guest apartment with its own terrace. Various technical rooms and an underground car park complete the offer.

Further features of this villa are:

Underfloor heating (gas) and air conditioning h / c can be remotely controlled via the Internet, natural stone floors (indoors and outdoors), kitchen installation, individual carpentry work such as built-in cupboards, bathroom fittings from Grohe, 10 * 5 meter pool with pool heating can be remotely controlled via Internet, underground parking, utility room large basement, 2 zones Telenot alarm system with complete outer skin protection, flat garden and much more. The energy certificate is D. View Property

