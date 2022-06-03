THE Guardia Civil is looking for a Madrid man who stole one of the iconic surfboard-style kilometre signs from the Mar Menor in Murcia.

The young thief posted a social media video starting with the words, ‘If someone from La Manga wonders where the Km 1 board is…..’

The footage shows him removing the sign and then cuts to it leaning against the wall on a Madrid house garden terrace.

Cartagena City Council confirmed that the sign had been taken and reported the incident to the Guardia Civil.

Comments on the social media platform suggest that other people might fancy getting a sign when they visit La Manga this summer.

Other respondents were not amused and called on action to be taken to recover the sign and for the thief to receive a heavy fine.

