EXTRA police are being brought in to patrol the streets of Malaga in a crackdown on stag and hen parties in the city on the Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The announcement means the number of police patrolling the city specifically to reinforce laws on noise and drinking in the street will rise from 15 to 45 officers.

Councillor for Security, Avelino Barrionuevo, said the measures were necessary as the city ‘has become very fashionable for stag and hen weekends’.

Stag and hen do’s are big business in Spain.

According to Sur, the police will be patrolling on foot between 11pm and 6am the Plaza de la Merced and Cervantes Theatre, the Beatas area and Plaza de Uncibay, the Plaza del Teatro, Plaza de Mitjana, and the area between Calle Alcazabilla, Calle San Agustín and Calle Granada.

Barrionuevo said police have powers to fine people who sing, shout or play radios, musical instruments, or loudspeakers at high volume of up to €300,000.

Apartments in certain areas of the city centre are now legally obliged to have sound monitors so they can provide evidence of noise related law breaking.

Stag and hen parties have come under increased scrutiny in Spain in recent months as Covid restrictions have all but ended.

They bring a large amount of money to the tourist sector, but often instigate unruly behavior.

