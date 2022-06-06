A man tried to smuggle €400,000 out of Spain on a flight from Valencia Airport to Istanbul, Turkey.

Guardia Civil officers at the luggage scanner were alerted to stacks of shapes inside a suitcase that appeared to be banknotes hidden among his clothes.

Officers tracked down the Turkey-bound passenger and asked him to come along to answer a few questions about the suitcase contents.

They opened the case in his presence and discovered bundles of cash that had not been declared.

The man was not able to produce any documentation to say where the money came from.

He had all the notes removed and was arrested for money laundering.

