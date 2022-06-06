Located in a central location in Mijas Pueblo, Mijas Rentals and Sales is a family business offering a full suite of sales, rentals and property management services.

The company has built an impressive reputation as experts in their field, showing consistent growth and success even during times of global uncertainty.

The secret to the team’s success is multi-faceted. First, their understanding of the local property market is unparalleled, and they have an intrinsic ability to value properties in line with customer demand and local trends.

They’re well known in their field and have built strong networks along the way, with a reputation that’s built on personal recommendations, not just online reviews.

Based on the vibrant main street in Mijas Pueblo, the company’s brand-new office is easy to find, with a fresh, modern window display that attracts many walk-in buyers.

Those buyers will be greeted with a warm welcome and a wealth of local knowledge – as residents in the area the team are passionate about this little slice of paradise and there’s nothing they don’t know about living, working and socialising in the area.

But Mijas Rentals and Sales’ knowledge doesn’t stop there. Seasoned property experts, their networks extend throughout the Costa del Sol and they’re always happy to help people find the perfect property in the right area.

The company’s website is modern, easy to use and ranks highly on Google and other search engines, making it a popular choice with online audiences. The team embraces technology and advertises on top performing property portals, while holding true to long standing values and principles. Customer satisfaction remains their biggest priority and it’s clear that this is a business built on trust and transparency.

They don’t charge up-front fees and vendors only pay a fee if they sell.

The company also has a strong holiday rental business offering top quality accommodation in the area. Its new website holidaymijas.com is already performing better in search engines than the majority of big name vacation sites, giving clients access to an even bigger network of potential buyers and renters.

To find out more, visit www.mijasrentalsandsales.com or call +34 952 59 16 51

Avenida Virgen de la Peña Nº10, Mijas Pueblo, Malaga, 29650, Spain